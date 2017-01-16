Dark Horse News

Trending Now
Deer Jumps Through Open Window At Lexus Dealership In Georgia
The deer was obviously very scared and confused as it tried to hoof its way out through closed glass windows. The video shows the...
U.S. NEWS
Donald Trump Supporters Swear to Vote for Him
Donald Trump supporters in Orlando pledged to vote for him during a campaign event on Saturday night. "Let's do a pledge. Who likes me in this...
John Kasich: It’s Very Unlikely I Will Vote For Donald Trump
CNN’s Dana Bash asked Kasich if it was still possible he would vote for Trump, “It's very unlikely,” he said, “Too much water under the bridge.” “Well,...
WORLD NEWS
‘No Fingerprints!’ Chant Migrants in Italy as EU Cracks Down
ROME (Reuters) - Some 200 mostly Eritrean migrants protested against asylum rules on the island of Lampedusa on Thursday as the European Union steps...
TECH & SCIENCE
World’s Quietest Gas Lets Physicists Hear Faint Quantum Effects
UC Berkeley physicists have cooled a gas to the quietest state ever achieved, hoping to detect faint quantum effects lost in the din of...
Revolutionary Camera Recording Propulsion Data Completes Groundbreaking Test
While thousands turned out to watch NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) recently complete a full-scale test of its booster, few were aware of the...
ENVIRONMENT
38 Miles From New York City: Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant:...
All nuclear power plants are inherently unsafe – aging, poorly maintained ones most of all. Entergy Corporation’s Indian Point nuclear plant is located 38 miles...
UNEXPLAINED
Navy Helicopter Pilot Captures UFO On Video
On Nov. 11, 2014, a Navy captain and technician were on a routine daytime patrol mission flying north along the Chilean coast, west of...
10 Horrifying Unsolved Christmas Mysteries
Christmas is a time for joy, but it can also be a time for terror. This week's countdown is on 10 terrifying Christmas mysteries.
ENTERTAINMENT
10 Most Disturbing Events Of 2016
It's no secret that 2016 has been full of tragedy. In this countdown, Rob Dyke examines 10 of the worst 2016 had to offer.
POLLS & QUIZZES
How Much Do You Really Know About U.S. History?
Think you know U.S. history? Prove it. Take the quiz below and see how much you really do know about U.S. history. Then challenge...
Who Won The 2016 Vice Presidential Debate?
Governor Mike Pence and Senator Tim Kaine faced off in the only vice presidential debate of 2016 on Tuesday night. Kaine repeatedly interrupted Pence during...
LATEST NEWS
Space Station Spacewalkers Continue Power Upgrades On Orbital Outpost
Outside the International Space Station, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA and Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency conducted a...