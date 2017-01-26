Thursday, January 26, 2017

WHAT'S GOING ON?

video

Surveillance Video Captures Armed Robbery In Alberta

Dark Horse News -
0
Police in central Alberta are investigating an armed robbery Monday morning – and the entire incident was captured by surveillance cameras. On Monday, the owner...
video

Home Health Care Provider Caught On Video Abusing Elderly Woman

Donald Trump To Crack Down On Illegal Immigration And Refugees

Donald Trump To Crack Down On Illegal Immigration And Refugees

Donald Trump Will Sign Executive Orders As Soon As He Enters The White House Today

Donald Trump Will Sign Executive Orders As Soon As He Enters...

video

Woman Being Abducted From Cleveland Store Caught On Video

U.S. NEWS

Los Angeles Schools Set to Reopen After Threat Prompted Closure

Reuters -
0
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Public schools in Los Angeles were set to reopen on Wednesday, a day after local officials canceled classes for some...
Mexicans Burn Donald Trump Effigies in Easter Ritual

Mexicans Burn Donald Trump Effigies in Easter Ritual

Reuters -
0
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexicans celebrating an Easter ritual late on Saturday burnt effigies of U.S. Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump, whose anti-immigrant views...
Transgender Troopsvideo

Transgender Troops Want Pentagon Ban Lifted

Was Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia Murdered?

Was U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia Murdered?

video

Just Another Day In The City

Huma Abedin Worked As Assistant Editor At Her Mother's RADICAL MUSLIM Publication Before Becoming Hillary Clinton's Top Aide

Huma Abedin Worked As Assistant Editor At Her Mother’s RADICAL MUSLIM...

WORLD NEWS

TECH & SCIENCE

Google Glass Is Back in Business

Google Glass Is Back in Business

Dark Horse News -
0
Head-mounted wearable computer is returning to the market, but this time aimed squarely at business users rather than consumers. Google has quietly resurrected its wearable...
video

2020 NASA’s Future Technology – Full Documentary HD

Dark Horse News -
0
NASA unveils the latest technology roadmaps for future agency needs. Technology development is important to make future missions possible.
NASA's Curiosity Rover Begins Next Mars Chapter

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Begins Next Mars Chapter

video

ScienceCasts: Planetary Defense

Surprising 'liquid-like' particle interactions in Large Hadron Collider

Physicists Find Surprising ‘Liquid-Like’ Particle Interactions in Large Hadron Collider

NASA Space Robotics Challenge Prepares Robots For The Journey To Mars

NASA Space Robotics Challenge Prepares Robots For The Journey To Mars

ENVIRONMENT

Jessica Alba's Honest Company Inc., Not so Honest?

Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Inc., Not so Honest?

Dark Horse News -
0
Laundry detergent from Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Inc. may contain ingredients it promised to avoid using in their products. Two independent lab tests commissioned by The...
5 Secret Zika Facts They Are Not Telling Youvideo

5 Secret Zika Facts They Are Not Telling You

Fishermen work amidst floating garbage in Manila Bay. Photograph: Erik de Castro/Reuters

Researchers Sample Enormous Oceanic Trash Vortex Ahead of Clean-Up Proposal

This map of ocean surface temperatures shows how warm waters in the North Atlantic fueled Hurricane Katrina. NASA and UCI researchers have found that the same conditions heighten fire risk in the Amazon basin. Credits: Scientific Visualization Studio, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA and University Researchers Find Link Between Amazon Fires and Devastating...

Fukushima's Ground Zero: No Place for Man or Robot

Fukushima’s Ground Zero: No Place for Man or Robot

UNEXPLAINED

video

Possible UFO Captured By NASA’s ISS Live Feed

Dark Horse News -
0
A possible UFO appeared to rise above Earth right before NASA's International Space Station live feed cut out.
video

Navy Helicopter Pilot Captures UFO On Video

Dark Horse News -
0
On Nov. 11, 2014, a Navy captain and technician were on a routine daytime patrol mission flying north along the Chilean coast, west of...
video

10 Horrifying Unsolved Christmas Mysteries

video

Is Area 51 Hiding Alien Remains?

video

What Are Exorcisms?

ENTERTAINMENT

video

10 Most Disturbing Diet Trends

Dark Horse News -
0
In this countdown, Rob Dyke features 10 diet fads that are either repulsive, insane, or a disturbing mixture of both.
video

10 Most Disturbing Events Of 2016

Faces Of Meth: Before And After Meth

Shocking Pictures Of 25 People Before And After Meth

video

Security Guard Tackles Fan Running Wild At Arrowhead Stadium

video

Children, Catholicism And Conspiracy: An Epidemic Of Abuse

POLLS & QUIZZES

How Much Do You Really Know About U.S. History?

How Much Do You Really Know About U.S. History?

Dark Horse News -
0
Think you know U.S. history? Prove it. Take the quiz below and see how much you really do know about U.S. history. Then challenge...
Who Won The 2016 Vice Presidential Debate?

Who Won The 2016 Vice Presidential Debate?

Dark Horse News -
0
Governor Mike Pence and Senator Tim Kaine faced off in the only vice presidential debate of 2016 on Tuesday night. Kaine repeatedly interrupted Pence during...
Trump Or Clinton: Who Won The First 2016 Presidential Debate?

Trump Or Clinton: Who Won The First 2016 Presidential Debate?

video

Is Hillary Clinton Dead?

Do You Think Hillary Clinton Has Brain Damage?

Do You Think Hillary Clinton Has Brain Damage?

STAY CONNECTED

1,724FansLike
14,418FollowersFollow
6,131SubscribersSubscribe

SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS

GET MORE ARTICLES LIKE THESE IN YOUR INBOX
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting news and updates delivered to your inbox.

Email *

POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES

LATEST NEWS

video

Home Health Care Provider Caught On Video Abusing Elderly Woman

Dark Horse News -
0
Houston Police are looking for a home health care provider who was caught on home surveillance video hitting an elderly woman she was supposed...
Donald Trump To Crack Down On Illegal Immigration And Refugees

Donald Trump To Crack Down On Illegal Immigration And Refugees

video

10 Most Disturbing Diet Trends

video

Possible UFO Captured By NASA’s ISS Live Feed

SLIDESHOWS

PICKS

25 Extremely Funny Memes

25 Extremely Funny Memes

Dark Horse News -
0
We found 25 extremely funny memes on the internet that are sure to brighten up your day. Some of the memes below are funny, while others...

25 Serious Selfie Fails

Top 25 Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos (NSFW)

Top 25 Nearly Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos (NSFW)

15 Hilarious Notes To Delivery Drivers

15 Hilarious Notes To Delivery Drivers

25 Ridiculously Weird Guinness World Records

25 Ridiculously Weird Guinness World Records

POPULAR

Do not eat at Taco Bell!

20 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Eat Taco Bell

Dark Horse News -
0
A lot of people love how Taco Bell tastes, but soon after eating it they regret it.  People have been known to have severe...
25 Celebrities Caught Revealing a Little Too Much (NSFW)

25 Celebrities Caught Revealing a Little Too Much (NSFW)

Top 10 Reasons To Vote for Trump in 2016

25 Serious Selfie Fails

20 Reasons Why You Should Probably Buy A Car

TRENDING

video

Surveillance Video Captures Armed Robbery In Alberta

Dark Horse News -
0
Police in central Alberta are investigating an armed robbery Monday morning – and the entire incident was captured by surveillance cameras. On Monday, the owner...
Women's March Organizer Recently Met Ex-Hamas Operative And Has Family Ties To Terror Group

Women’s March Organizer Recently Met Ex-Hamas Operative And Has Family Ties...

Florida Tourists Film Gator Jumping Into Their BoatFlorida Tourists Film Gator Jumping Into Their Boatvideo

Florida Tourists Film Gator Jumping Into Their Boat

video

Shia LaBeouf Gets Into Shouting Match With White Supremacist

video

Possible UFO Captured By NASA’s ISS Live Feed

© 2016 Dark Horse News