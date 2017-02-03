Friday, February 3, 2017

video

Police Officer Saves Man From Burning To Death

Dark Horse News -
0
Cleburne Officer Chad Carter dragged a man to safety after a violent crash on North Nolan River Road early Sunday. With the back end of the...
Facebook Insider Says Site Censors Conservative News

The Daily Caller -
0
A former journalist who used to work at Facebook has revealed that news curators at the social media company regularly blocked conservative stories from...
Barack Hussein Obama

Should Barack Hussein Obama Be Impeached?

History Professor Warns America: 2016 Election Could Prompt Civil War

Why A Small Town In America Has Turned To Trump

Zinnia flowers aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Credits: NASA

How Mold on Space Station Flowers is Helping Get Us to...

Hurricane Patricia Threatens Mexico

Reuters -
0
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (Reuters) - Hurricane Patricia strengthened into one of the most powerful storms in history on Friday as it barreled toward Mexico's...
Half Of Refugees Claiming To Be Children In Austria Are Adults

video

CCTV: Thieves Drag Woman Inside Her Own Home To Rob Her

Nine Iraqi Asylum Seekers Arrested For Drugging And Gang-Raping German Tourist In Austria

Voyeur uses drone to spy on nudists

NASA astronaut Jeff Williams and cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka of Roscomos (Russian Federal Space Agency) will launch to the space station aboard a Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft March 18, 2016 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Credits: NASA

News Conference Features Next Space Station Crew

NASA -
0
WASHINGTON - NASA will host a news conference for the next crew launching to the International Space Station, featuring NASA astronaut Jeff Williams, on...
Bill Nye The 'Science Guy' Suggests Jailing Global Warming Skepticsvideo

The Daily Caller -
0
Bill Nye the “Science Guy,” said he’s ok with throwing global warming skeptics in jail, during an interview with the conservative Committee for a...
NASA’s Hubble Looks To The Final Frontiervideo

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Looks To The Final Frontier

Whale Snot

video

Jupiter: Into the Unknown

NASA said that it will test emergency locator transmitter (ELTs) next week by simulating a severe but survivable plane accident using a Cessna 172 dropped from a height of 100 feet.

NASA to Test Emergency Locator Transmitters by Crashing Airplane

Deformed Vegetables, Fruit Reportedly Pop Up Around Japan Nuclear Plant.

Fukushima: Thousands Have Died, Thousands More Will Die

Dark Horse News -
0
New evidence from Fukushima shows that as many as 2,000 people have died from necessary evacuations, writes Ian Fairlie, while another 5,000 will die...
A spill of pollutants by the EPA into the Animas River in Colorado is more than three times the size than first reported.

EPA River Pollution Cover-Up to Be Exposed by Private Citizen Science...

This map of ocean surface temperatures shows how warm waters in the North Atlantic fueled Hurricane Katrina. NASA and UCI researchers have found that the same conditions heighten fire risk in the Amazon basin. Credits: Scientific Visualization Studio, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA and University Researchers Find Link Between Amazon Fires and Devastating...

Jessica Alba's Honest Company Inc., Not so Honest?

Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Inc., Not so Honest?

rotesters hold a banner that reads, ''Goodbye nuclear power station'' as they march against the restarting of the plant in front of an entrance to Kyushu Electric Power's Sendai nuclear power station in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Fukushima Operator’s Mounting Legal Woes to Fuel Nuclear Opposition

video

Possible UFO Captured By NASA’s ISS Live Feed

Dark Horse News -
0
A possible UFO appeared to rise above Earth right before NASA's International Space Station live feed cut out.
video

Navy Helicopter Pilot Captures UFO On Video

Dark Horse News -
0
On Nov. 11, 2014, a Navy captain and technician were on a routine daytime patrol mission flying north along the Chilean coast, west of...
video

10 Horrifying Unsolved Christmas Mysteries

video

Is Area 51 Hiding Alien Remains?

video

What Are Exorcisms?

video

Snowflakes Are Very Delicate

Dark Horse News -
0
Leftist snowflakes are the most ridiculous people in the world.
video

10 Most Disturbing Diet Trends

video

10 Most Disturbing Events Of 2016

Faces Of Meth: Before And After Meth

video

Security Guard Tackles Fan Running Wild At Arrowhead Stadium

How Much Do You Really Know About U.S. History?

Dark Horse News -
0
Think you know U.S. history? Prove it. Take the quiz below and see how much you really do know about U.S. history. Then challenge...
Who Won The 2016 Vice Presidential Debate?

Dark Horse News -
0
Governor Mike Pence and Senator Tim Kaine faced off in the only vice presidential debate of 2016 on Tuesday night. Kaine repeatedly interrupted Pence during...
Trump Or Clinton: Who Won The First 2016 Presidential Debate?

video

Is Hillary Clinton Dead?

Do You Think Hillary Clinton Has Brain Damage?

