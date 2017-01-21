Dark Horse News

Trending Now
Chunky Feminist Protester Grabs Donald Trump’s Balls
WARNING: This video contains nudity. A topless protester stormed the unveiling ceremony of a life-size statue of Donald Trump in Madrid on Tuesday. As...
Police Dashcam Footage Shows Brutal Arrest Of Meth Heads
Kansas City police officers pulled over Michael Simmons and a female passenger in this video from May 2, 2014. In the video, one officer...
Federal Court Rules U.S. Cannot Deport Immigrants for Drunkenness
A federal appeals court struck down a U.S. immigration law that allows the government to deport someone for being a habitual drunkard, ruling Thursday...
Magic Mushrooms May Ease Severe Depression
LONDON (Reuters) - Psilocybin, the psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, may one day be an effective treatment for patients with severe depression who fail...
How Long Would It Take To Make An AMS? (VIDEO)
The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer is a particle-physics detector that looks for dark matter, antimatter and missing matter from a module attached to the outside...
New Research Reveals Fluctuating Atmosphere Of Jupiter’s Volcanic Moon
Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io has a thin atmosphere that collapses in the shadow of Jupiter, condensing as ice, according to a new study by...
Navy Helicopter Pilot Captures UFO On Video
On Nov. 11, 2014, a Navy captain and technician were on a routine daytime patrol mission flying north along the Chilean coast, west of...
10 Horrifying Unsolved Christmas Mysteries
Christmas is a time for joy, but it can also be a time for terror. This week's countdown is on 10 terrifying Christmas mysteries.
10 Most Disturbing Events Of 2016
It's no secret that 2016 has been full of tragedy. In this countdown, Rob Dyke examines 10 of the worst 2016 had to offer.
How Much Do You Really Know About U.S. History?
Think you know U.S. history? Prove it. Take the quiz below and see how much you really do know about U.S. history. Then challenge...
Who Won The 2016 Vice Presidential Debate?
Governor Mike Pence and Senator Tim Kaine faced off in the only vice presidential debate of 2016 on Tuesday night. Kaine repeatedly interrupted Pence during...
Donald Trump Wins Big League And Liberals Lose Their Minds
Liberals lose their minds after they realize Donald J. Trump really is the President of the United States.