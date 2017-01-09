Dark Horse News

Trending Now
Racist Black Thugs Torture Special Needs Man Live On Facebook (FULL...
Four racist black thugs accused of torturing a mentally disabled man during a Facebook Live video were charged with a hate crime Thursday. Chicago police...
U.S. NEWS
Fiorina Singing and It’s Extremely Creepy
Carly Fiorina was so excited to be named Ted Cruz's running mate, she broke into a creepy song during her acceptance speech. "I know...
Black Activists Launch Monthly Fee System For Whites To Pay Blacks
Liberal black activists have launched a monthly “subscription box” designed for white people “to not only financially support Black femme freedom fighters, but also...
WORLD NEWS
Massive Amounts of Dead Fish Wash Ashore After Tianjin Explosions
Massive amounts of dead fish were spotted pilling up near the shores of a lake in Tianjin this afternoon, some six kilometers from the site...
TECH & SCIENCE
FBI Director Explains Why He Puts Tape Over His Webcam
During a Wednesday speech on privacy at Kenyon College, FBI Director James Comey said he’s anxious enough about the prospect of covert surveillance that...
ENVIRONMENT
10 Reasons You Should Never Use Anything Containing Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Inc. is challenging large companies like Procter & Gamble and Clorox to stop using certain chemicals. Honest Company's "honestly FREE guarantee" guarantees that Honest...
UNEXPLAINED
10 Horrifying Unsolved Christmas Mysteries
Christmas is a time for joy, but it can also be a time for terror. This week's countdown is on 10 terrifying Christmas mysteries.
Is Area 51 Hiding Alien Remains?
What is area 51 REALLY hiding. Could it be the remains of aliens?
ENTERTAINMENT
10 Most Disturbing Events Of 2016
It's no secret that 2016 has been full of tragedy. In this countdown, Rob Dyke examines 10 of the worst 2016 had to offer.
POLLS & QUIZZES
How Much Do You Really Know About U.S. History?
Think you know U.S. history? Prove it. Take the quiz below and see how much you really do know about U.S. history. Then challenge...
Who Won The 2016 Vice Presidential Debate?
Governor Mike Pence and Senator Tim Kaine faced off in the only vice presidential debate of 2016 on Tuesday night. Kaine repeatedly interrupted Pence during...
