Wednesday, February 1, 2017

WHAT'S GOING ON?

video

Thieves Steal Over $200K In Jewelry In Less Than A Minute

Dark Horse News -
0
One man is in custody and police are looking for more after a pricey smash and grab at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale....
video

Snowflakes Are Very Delicate

video

Bodycam Footage Of Fort Worth Officer Arresting Jacqueline Craig And Her...

President Donald Trump Tells Senators Critical Of Immigration Ban To Get Their Priorities Right

President Donald Trump Tells Senators Critical Of Immigration Ban To Get...

video

Driver Takes Off After Hitting 5-Year-Old Boy Crossing Street

U.S. NEWS

Reality star Josh Duggar is one of the many high profile members of the infidelity website Ashley Madison.

Josh Duggar Had at Least Two Ashley Madison Accounts

Dark Horse News -
0
Josh Duggar, the "19 Kids and Counting" star mired in a child molestation scandal earlier this year, is finding himself at the center of...
Kasich And Cruz Campaigns Team Up To Stop Trump

Kasich And Cruz Campaigns Team Up To Stop Trump

The Daily Caller -
1
The campaigns of Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have announced they are clearing paths for each other in certain states...
EMP Alert: 2 North Korean Satellites Now Orbit Over U.S.

EMP Alert: 2 North Korean Satellites Now Orbit Over U.S.

The interior of the Nickcole Dykema's mobile home is pictured in this undated handout photo, provided by the Hernando County Detention Centre. REUTERS/HERNANDO COUNTY DETENTION CENTRE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Florida Woman Arrested in Booby Trapped Home

First Gender-Neutral Restroom Opens at Los Angeles School

First Gender-Neutral Restroom Opens at Los Angeles School

London’s New Mayor Warns Trump: Let Muslims In Or Be Attacked

London’s New Mayor Warns Trump: Let Muslims In Or Be Attacked

WORLD NEWS

video

Shocking Road Rage Brawl Caught On CCTV

Dark Horse News -
0
The footage shows the shocking moment two pregnant women exchange blows in what appears to be a violent road rage incident. Then the women's husbands...
Iran nuclear deal: '99% of world agrees' says Obama

Iran Nuclear Deal: ‘99% of World Agrees’ Says Obama

David Bowie Dies at 69 From Cancer

David Bowie, Musical Legend Behind Ziggy Stardust, Dies at 69 From...

Most Of The Humvees The U.S. Gave Iraq Are Now ISIS Suicide Car Bombs

Most Of The Humvees The U.S. Gave Iraq Are Now ISIS...

Merkel Refugees

Angry Bavarian Politician Sends Bus Full of Refugees to Merkel

TECH & SCIENCE

Space Station Experiment Marks Five Years Probing Cosmic Ray Mysteries

Space Station Experiment Marks Five Years Probing Cosmic Ray Mysteries

NASA -
0
We have a lot left to learn from cosmic rays, and what we have learned is often surprising. That’s the persistent message as NASA...
video

CLOUD Experiment Shows Pre-Industrial Skies Cloudier Than We Thought

Dark Horse News -
0
Our planet’s pre-industrial climate may have been cloudier than presently thought, shows CERN’s CLOUD experiment in two papers published in Nature.
video

New Space Station Commander Discusses Life In Space

Like the preceding anglerfish coming out of the deep, this creepy looking animal uses the same type of bioluminescence at the tip of its angler.

Scientists Find Another Freaky Looking Deep Sea Creature

Solar Storms May Have Been Key To Life On Earthvideo

Solar Storms May Have Been Key To Life On Earth

NASA issued an official statement about the conspiracy-web theory that an asteroid is heading for the Atlantic with an impact on September 23rd. “That’s the rumor that has gone viral–now here are the facts,” the agency writes. “There is no scientific basis–not one shred of evidence–that an asteroid or any other celestial object will impact Earth on those dates,” says the manager of NASA’s Near-Earth Object office, Paul Chodas.

NASA: There is No Asteroid Threatening Earth

ENVIRONMENT

UNEXPLAINED

video

Possible UFO Captured By NASA’s ISS Live Feed

Dark Horse News -
0
A possible UFO appeared to rise above Earth right before NASA's International Space Station live feed cut out.
video

Navy Helicopter Pilot Captures UFO On Video

Dark Horse News -
0
On Nov. 11, 2014, a Navy captain and technician were on a routine daytime patrol mission flying north along the Chilean coast, west of...
video

10 Horrifying Unsolved Christmas Mysteries

video

Is Area 51 Hiding Alien Remains?

video

What Are Exorcisms?

ENTERTAINMENT

video

Snowflakes Are Very Delicate

Dark Horse News -
0
Leftist snowflakes are the most ridiculous people in the world.
video

10 Most Disturbing Diet Trends

video

10 Most Disturbing Events Of 2016

Faces Of Meth: Before And After Meth

Shocking Pictures Of 25 People Before And After Meth

video

Security Guard Tackles Fan Running Wild At Arrowhead Stadium

POLLS & QUIZZES

How Much Do You Really Know About U.S. History?

How Much Do You Really Know About U.S. History?

Dark Horse News -
0
Think you know U.S. history? Prove it. Take the quiz below and see how much you really do know about U.S. history. Then challenge...
Who Won The 2016 Vice Presidential Debate?

Who Won The 2016 Vice Presidential Debate?

Dark Horse News -
0
Governor Mike Pence and Senator Tim Kaine faced off in the only vice presidential debate of 2016 on Tuesday night. Kaine repeatedly interrupted Pence during...
Trump Or Clinton: Who Won The First 2016 Presidential Debate?

Trump Or Clinton: Who Won The First 2016 Presidential Debate?

video

Is Hillary Clinton Dead?

Do You Think Hillary Clinton Has Brain Damage?

Do You Think Hillary Clinton Has Brain Damage?

STAY CONNECTED

1,728FansLike
14,826FollowersFollow
6,459SubscribersSubscribe

SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS

GET MORE ARTICLES LIKE THESE IN YOUR INBOX
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting news and updates delivered to your inbox.

Email *

POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES

LATEST NEWS

SLIDESHOWS

PICKS

UFOs flying over Washington D. C. in 1952

Top 10 Early UFO Photos Taken Before Photoshop

Dark Horse News -
0
Some of the most interesting UFO evidence comes in the form of old photographs taken before photo editing software existed. There is a...
Top 10 Scariest Movies Ever Made

Top 10 Best Scary Movies Ever Made

20 Super Creepy When You See It Pictures

20 Super Creepy When You See It Pictures

Faces Of Meth: Before And After Meth

Shocking Pictures Of 25 People Before And After Meth

Top 10 Worst Fast-Food Meals You Should Not Eat… Ever!

POPULAR

Do not eat at Taco Bell!

20 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Eat Taco Bell

Dark Horse News -
0
A lot of people love how Taco Bell tastes, but soon after eating it they regret it.  People have been known to have severe...
25 Celebrities Caught Revealing a Little Too Much (NSFW)

25 Celebrities Caught Revealing a Little Too Much (NSFW)

Top 10 Reasons To Vote for Trump in 2016

25 Serious Selfie Fails

20 Reasons Why You Should Probably Buy A Car

TRENDING

video

Bodycam Footage Of Fort Worth Officer Arresting Jacqueline Craig And Her...

Dark Horse News -
0
The bodycam footage on Fort Worth police officer William Martin, who was seen in a viral video arresting Jacqueline Craig and her two daughters,...
video

Driver Takes Off After Hitting 5-Year-Old Boy Crossing Street

video

Pickup Truck Smashes Into City Bus In New York

video

Dog Chained On Top Of Cage Behind SUV In Florida​

President Donald Trump Bars Door To Refugees And Visitors From Seven Muslim Nations

President Donald Trump Bars Door To Refugees And Visitors From Seven...

© 2016 Dark Horse News