Dark Horse News

Alexandre Bissonnette And Mohamed Khadir Shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ As They Opened Fire On Quebec Mosque
Police Officer Saves Man From Burning To Death
Cleburne Officer Chad Carter dragged a man to safety after a violent crash on North Nolan River Road early Sunday. With the back end of the...
Facebook Insider Says Site Censors Conservative News
A former journalist who used to work at Facebook has revealed that news curators at the social media company regularly blocked conservative stories from...
Hurricane Patricia Threatens Mexico as One of Strongest Storms Ever
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (Reuters) - Hurricane Patricia strengthened into one of the most powerful storms in history on Friday as it barreled toward Mexico's...
News Conference Features Next Space Station Crew
WASHINGTON - NASA will host a news conference for the next crew launching to the International Space Station, featuring NASA astronaut Jeff Williams, on...
Bill Nye The ‘Science Guy’ Suggests Jailing Global Warming Skeptics
Bill Nye the “Science Guy,” said he’s ok with throwing global warming skeptics in jail, during an interview with the conservative Committee for a...
Fukushima: Thousands Have Died, Thousands More Will Die
New evidence from Fukushima shows that as many as 2,000 people have died from necessary evacuations, writes Ian Fairlie, while another 5,000 will die...
Possible UFO Captured By NASA’s ISS Live Feed
A possible UFO appeared to rise above Earth right before NASA's International Space Station live feed cut out.
Navy Helicopter Pilot Captures UFO On Video
On Nov. 11, 2014, a Navy captain and technician were on a routine daytime patrol mission flying north along the Chilean coast, west of...
How Much Do You Really Know About U.S. History?
Think you know U.S. history? Prove it. Take the quiz below and see how much you really do know about U.S. history. Then challenge...
Who Won The 2016 Vice Presidential Debate?
Governor Mike Pence and Senator Tim Kaine faced off in the only vice presidential debate of 2016 on Tuesday night. Kaine repeatedly interrupted Pence during...
Scumbag Leftist Terrorist Pepper Sprays Trump Supporter During Interview
These cowardly turds are domestic terrorists and should be labeled and treated as such. DOMESTIC TERRORISM: Section 802 of the USA PATRIOT Act (Pub. L. No....