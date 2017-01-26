Dark Horse News

Trending Now
Surveillance Video Captures Armed Robbery In Alberta
Police in central Alberta are investigating an armed robbery Monday morning – and the entire incident was captured by surveillance cameras. On Monday, the owner...
U.S. NEWS
Los Angeles Schools Set to Reopen After Threat Prompted Closure
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Public schools in Los Angeles were set to reopen on Wednesday, a day after local officials canceled classes for some...
Mexicans Burn Donald Trump Effigies in Easter Ritual
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexicans celebrating an Easter ritual late on Saturday burnt effigies of U.S. Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump, whose anti-immigrant views...
WORLD NEWS
Surveillance Video Captures Mobile Phone Exploding
Surveillance video captures the moment a mobile phone explodes and catches fire.
TECH & SCIENCE
Google Glass Is Back in Business
Head-mounted wearable computer is returning to the market, but this time aimed squarely at business users rather than consumers. Google has quietly resurrected its wearable...
2020 NASA’s Future Technology – Full Documentary HD
NASA unveils the latest technology roadmaps for future agency needs. Technology development is important to make future missions possible.
ENVIRONMENT
Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Inc., Not so Honest?
Laundry detergent from Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Inc. may contain ingredients it promised to avoid using in their products. Two independent lab tests commissioned by The...
UNEXPLAINED
Possible UFO Captured By NASA’s ISS Live Feed
A possible UFO appeared to rise above Earth right before NASA's International Space Station live feed cut out.
Navy Helicopter Pilot Captures UFO On Video
On Nov. 11, 2014, a Navy captain and technician were on a routine daytime patrol mission flying north along the Chilean coast, west of...
ENTERTAINMENT
10 Most Disturbing Diet Trends
In this countdown, Rob Dyke features 10 diet fads that are either repulsive, insane, or a disturbing mixture of both.
POLLS & QUIZZES
How Much Do You Really Know About U.S. History?
Think you know U.S. history? Prove it. Take the quiz below and see how much you really do know about U.S. history. Then challenge...
Who Won The 2016 Vice Presidential Debate?
Governor Mike Pence and Senator Tim Kaine faced off in the only vice presidential debate of 2016 on Tuesday night. Kaine repeatedly interrupted Pence during...
Home Health Care Provider Caught On Video Abusing Elderly Woman
Houston Police are looking for a home health care provider who was caught on home surveillance video hitting an elderly woman she was supposed...