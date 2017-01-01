Sunday, January 1, 2017

WHAT'S GOING ON?

video

CCTV Shows Shopkeeper Barely Avoiding Death As Truck Smashes Into Store

Dark Horse News -
0
A shopkeeper with lightning-fast reflexes jumps out of the way seconds before a truck smashes through his shop in Thailand.

Terrorists Dressed As Santa Claus Kill 35 People At Reina Nightclub...

video

Terrorist Shoots His Way Into Reina Nightclub In Istanbul

video

10 Most Disturbing Events Of 2016

video

Mice Running Around Busy McDonald’s Restaurant In Melbourne

U.S. NEWS

Hillary Clinton Joins Muslim Public Affairs Council at Extremism Roundtable

Hillary Clinton Joins Muslim Public Affairs Council at Extremism Roundtable

Breitbart -
2
Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton joined Muslim Public Affairs Council president Salam Al-Marayti at a panel held by the University of Southern California on Thursday...
Obama’s Rules Of Engagement Let 200 ISIS Fighters Go Scot-Free

Obama’s Rules Of Engagement Let 200 ISIS Fighters Go Scot-Free

The Daily Caller -
0
The Pentagon withheld fire on a convoy of 200 Islamic State fighters fleeing a major stronghold in Syria over the weekend out of fear of...
video

Fresno Police Release Disturbing Video Of Dylan Noble Murder UNEDITED

Trump Supporter To Cruz: 'Indiana Don't Want You'video

Trump Supporter To Cruz: ‘Indiana Don’t Want You’

video

Police Release Surveillance Video Of Deadly Triple Shooting Suspects

video

Mob Of Thieves Caught On Video Stealing Motorcycles

WORLD NEWS

Chinese Policewoman Fired After Posting 'Vulgar Selfies' In Her Uniform Online

Chinese Policewoman Fired After Posting ‘Vulgar Selfies’ In Her Uniform

Daily Mail -
0
A policewoman in China has been sacked after posing for a few raunchy selfies while in her uniform before posting them online. According to the...
video

Mistress Beaten By Wife Of Husband And Her Mother

video

Japan Is Making A Stand Against Joining U.S Military Aggression

Saudi Prince Begs America To Reject Donald Trump

Saudi Prince Begs America To Reject Donald Trump

#BrusselsLockdown

Belgians React to Terror Threat by Tweeting Pictures of Cats #BrusselsLockdown

TECH & SCIENCE

NASA’s Kepler Confirms 100+ Exoplanets During Its K2 Mission

NASA’s Kepler Confirms 100+ Exoplanets During Its K2 Mission

NASA -
0
An international team of astronomers has discovered and confirmed a treasure trove of new worlds using NASA’s Kepler spacecraft on its K2 mission. Among...
Zinnia flowers aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Credits: NASA

How Mold on Space Station Flowers is Helping Get Us to...

NASA -
0
When Scott Kelly tweeted a picture of moldy leaves on the current crop of zinnia flowers aboard the International Space Station, it could have...
NASA’s Hubble Finds Universe Is Expanding Faster Than Expected

NASA’s Hubble Finds Universe Is Expanding Faster Than Expected

The Great Red Spot is an anticyclone swirling around a center of high atmospheric pressure that makes it rotate in the opposite sense of hurricanes on Earth.

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot: A Swirling Mystery

NASA issued an official statement about the conspiracy-web theory that an asteroid is heading for the Atlantic with an impact on September 23rd. “That’s the rumor that has gone viral–now here are the facts,” the agency writes. “There is no scientific basis–not one shred of evidence–that an asteroid or any other celestial object will impact Earth on those dates,” says the manager of NASA’s Near-Earth Object office, Paul Chodas.

NASA: There is No Asteroid Threatening Earth

video

CERN AWAKE Beam Experiment

ENVIRONMENT

Deformed Vegetables, Fruit Reportedly Pop Up Around Japan Nuclear Plant.

Fukushima: Thousands Have Died, Thousands More Will Die

Dark Horse News -
0
New evidence from Fukushima shows that as many as 2,000 people have died from necessary evacuations, writes Ian Fairlie, while another 5,000 will die...
Do You Live Near A Toxic Superfund Site?video

Do You Live Near A Toxic Superfund Site?

Nuclear Boyvideo

Nuclear Boy

Fukushima's Ground Zero: No Place for Man or Robot

Fukushima’s Ground Zero: No Place for Man or Robot

Wind power generates 140% of Denmark's electricity demand

Wind Power Generates 140% of Denmark’s Electricity Demand

UNEXPLAINED

video

10 Horrifying Unsolved Christmas Mysteries

Dark Horse News -
0
Christmas is a time for joy, but it can also be a time for terror. This week's countdown is on 10 terrifying Christmas mysteries.
video

Is Area 51 Hiding Alien Remains?

Dark Horse News -
0
What is area 51 REALLY hiding. Could it be the remains of aliens?
video

What Are Exorcisms?

video

The Haunting Case of Elaine Nix

video

Video Of Mysterious ‘Ice Monster’ In Alaska River

ENTERTAINMENT

video

10 Most Disturbing Events Of 2016

Dark Horse News -
0
It's no secret that 2016 has been full of tragedy. In this countdown, Rob Dyke examines 10 of the worst 2016 had to offer.
Faces Of Meth: Before And After Meth

Shocking Pictures Of 25 People Before And After Meth

video

Security Guard Tackles Fan Running Wild At Arrowhead Stadium

video

Children, Catholicism And Conspiracy: An Epidemic Of Abuse

video

Wild Las Vegas Strip Hooker Fight Caught On Video

POLLS & QUIZZES

How Much Do You Really Know About U.S. History?

How Much Do You Really Know About U.S. History?

Dark Horse News -
0
Think you know U.S. history? Prove it. Take the quiz below and see how much you really do know about U.S. history. Then challenge...
Who Won The 2016 Vice Presidential Debate?

Who Won The 2016 Vice Presidential Debate?

Dark Horse News -
0
Governor Mike Pence and Senator Tim Kaine faced off in the only vice presidential debate of 2016 on Tuesday night. Kaine repeatedly interrupted Pence during...
Trump Or Clinton: Who Won The First 2016 Presidential Debate?

Trump Or Clinton: Who Won The First 2016 Presidential Debate?

video

Is Hillary Clinton Dead?

Do You Think Hillary Clinton Has Brain Damage?

Do You Think Hillary Clinton Has Brain Damage?

STAY CONNECTED

1,646FansLike
13,827FollowersFollow
4,979SubscribersSubscribe

SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS

GET MORE ARTICLES LIKE THESE IN YOUR INBOX
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting news and updates delivered to your inbox.

Email *

POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES

LATEST NEWS

video

Terrorist Shoots His Way Into Reina Nightclub In Istanbul

Dark Horse News -
0
Terrorist shoots his way inside Reina nightclub in Istanbul shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. At least 35 people were shot dead and...

Terrorists Dressed As Santa Claus Kill 35 People At Reina Nightclub...

video

Police Dashcam Footage Shows Brutal Arrest Of Meth Heads

video

Surveillance Video Shows Armed Robbery Inside Parking Garage In Kansas City

SLIDESHOWS

PICKS

20 Most Scandalous Teacher And Underage Student Sex Scandals

20 Most Scandalous Teacher And Underage Student Sex Scandals

Dark Horse News -
0
Reports of teachers having unlawful sexual relationships with their underage students are on the rise in America. Below are 20 of the most scandalous stories that...
Heidi Cruz Is A Total Smoke Show

Heidi Cruz Is A Total Smoke Show

25 Celebrities Caught Revealing a Little Too Much (NSFW)

25 Celebrities Caught Revealing a Little Too Much (NSFW)

20 People Having a Far Worse Day Than You

20 People Having a Far Worse Day Than You

20 Reasons Why You Should Probably Buy A Car

POPULAR

Do not eat at Taco Bell!

20 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Eat Taco Bell

Dark Horse News -
0
A lot of people love how Taco Bell tastes, but soon after eating it they regret it.  People have been known to have severe...
25 Celebrities Caught Revealing a Little Too Much (NSFW)

25 Celebrities Caught Revealing a Little Too Much (NSFW)

Top 10 Reasons To Vote for Trump in 2016

25 Serious Selfie Fails

20 Reasons Why You Should Probably Buy A Car

TRENDING

video

Mice Running Around Busy McDonald’s Restaurant In Melbourne

Dark Horse News -
0
Shocking footage has emerged of mice feasting on leftover fries on the floor of a busy McDonald's restaurant. Todd Gilbey claimed he saw the rodents...
video

CCTV Shows Shopkeeper Barely Avoiding Death As Truck Smashes Into Store

video

Surveillance Video Shows Armed Robbery Inside Parking Garage In Kansas City

Chinese Aircraft Carrier Enters South China Sea Amid Renewed Tension

Chinese Aircraft Carrier Enters South China Sea Amid Renewed Tension

video

Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between Holiday Shoppers In Alabama Mall

© 2016 Dark Horse News