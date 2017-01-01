Dark Horse News

Trending Now
WHAT'S GOING ON?
CCTV Shows Shopkeeper Barely Avoiding Death As Truck Smashes Into Store
A shopkeeper with lightning-fast reflexes jumps out of the way seconds before a truck smashes through his shop in Thailand.
U.S. NEWS
Hillary Clinton Joins Muslim Public Affairs Council at Extremism Roundtable
Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton joined Muslim Public Affairs Council president Salam Al-Marayti at a panel held by the University of Southern California on Thursday...
Obama’s Rules Of Engagement Let 200 ISIS Fighters Go Scot-Free
The Pentagon withheld fire on a convoy of 200 Islamic State fighters fleeing a major stronghold in Syria over the weekend out of fear of...
WORLD NEWS
Chinese Policewoman Fired After Posting ‘Vulgar Selfies’ In Her Uniform
A policewoman in China has been sacked after posing for a few raunchy selfies while in her uniform before posting them online. According to the...
TECH & SCIENCE
NASA’s Kepler Confirms 100+ Exoplanets During Its K2 Mission
An international team of astronomers has discovered and confirmed a treasure trove of new worlds using NASA’s Kepler spacecraft on its K2 mission. Among...
How Mold on Space Station Flowers is Helping Get Us to...
When Scott Kelly tweeted a picture of moldy leaves on the current crop of zinnia flowers aboard the International Space Station, it could have...
ENVIRONMENT
Fukushima: Thousands Have Died, Thousands More Will Die
New evidence from Fukushima shows that as many as 2,000 people have died from necessary evacuations, writes Ian Fairlie, while another 5,000 will die...
UNEXPLAINED
10 Horrifying Unsolved Christmas Mysteries
Christmas is a time for joy, but it can also be a time for terror. This week's countdown is on 10 terrifying Christmas mysteries.
Is Area 51 Hiding Alien Remains?
What is area 51 REALLY hiding. Could it be the remains of aliens?
ENTERTAINMENT
10 Most Disturbing Events Of 2016
It's no secret that 2016 has been full of tragedy. In this countdown, Rob Dyke examines 10 of the worst 2016 had to offer.
POLLS & QUIZZES
How Much Do You Really Know About U.S. History?
Think you know U.S. history? Prove it. Take the quiz below and see how much you really do know about U.S. history. Then challenge...
Who Won The 2016 Vice Presidential Debate?
Governor Mike Pence and Senator Tim Kaine faced off in the only vice presidential debate of 2016 on Tuesday night. Kaine repeatedly interrupted Pence during...
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Terrorist Shoots His Way Into Reina Nightclub In Istanbul
Terrorist shoots his way inside Reina nightclub in Istanbul shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. At least 35 people were shot dead and...