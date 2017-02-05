Dark Horse News

Trending Now
Alexandre Bissonnette And Mohamed Khadir Shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ As They Opened Fire On Quebec Mosque
WHAT'S GOING ON?
Somali ‘Refugee’ Sexually Assaulted Disabled U.S. Woman And U.S. Media Stays...
A refugee newly arrived from Somalia has been tried and convicted for attempting to sexually assault a special-needs woman while she was sitting outside...
U.S. NEWS
WikiLeaks: ‘Corrupt Ruling Power Factions’ Are Going To Win The Election
WikiLeaks suggested in several tweets Thursday that the 2016 election for president of the United States is rigged. In response to criticism from blogger Dan Gillmor...
Oregon Refuge Occupier Arrested for Taking Government Vehicle to Market
(Reuters) - A member of the group of armed men who have seized a U.S. wildlife refuge in Oregon in an anti-government protest has...
WORLD NEWS
Panic In The Streets After Fatal Shootings In Playa Del Carmen,...
The video shows panicked people outside a nightclub in the popular resort of Playa del Carmen, where a shooting left at least five people...
TECH & SCIENCE
NASA: There is No Asteroid Threatening Earth
Numerous recent blogs and web postings are erroneously claiming that an asteroid will impact Earth, sometime between Sept. 15 and 28, 2015. On one...
What Is The ATLAS Experiment At CERN?
ATLAS is an experiment at CERN designed to explore the secrets of the universe. The ATLAS Detector is one of two general-purpose detectors built along...
ENVIRONMENT
Massive Amounts of Dead Fish Wash Ashore After Tianjin Explosions
Massive amounts of dead fish were spotted pilling up near the shores of a lake in Tianjin this afternoon, some six kilometers from the site...
UNEXPLAINED
Why Hasn’t NASA Returned To The Moon?
The last man to walk on the Moon, Gene Cernan, has just passed away. He made his pioneering journey in 1972. Why hasn't man...
Possible UFO Captured By NASA’s ISS Live Feed
A possible UFO appeared to rise above Earth right before NASA's International Space Station live feed cut out.
ENTERTAINMENT
10 Horrifyingly DEADLY Nurses
In this countdown, Rob Dyke examine the most horrifying and deadly nurses ever to exist.
POLLS & QUIZZES
How Much Do You Really Know About U.S. History?
Think you know U.S. history? Prove it. Take the quiz below and see how much you really do know about U.S. history. Then challenge...
Who Won The 2016 Vice Presidential Debate?
Governor Mike Pence and Senator Tim Kaine faced off in the only vice presidential debate of 2016 on Tuesday night. Kaine repeatedly interrupted Pence during...
