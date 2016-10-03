10 Troubling Accounts Of Bill Clinton Sexually Attacking Women

Bill Clinton has a very long track record of sexually attacking women around him. Women have been accusing Bill Clinton of sexual assault and rape since his days as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford over 45 years ago. Below are 10 troubling accounts of women who were sexually targeted by Bill Clinton.
10Eileen Wellstone – Raped In 1969
Eileen Wellstone is an English woman who said Bill Clinton raped her in 1969 after she met him at a pub near Oxford University in England. Clinton was a Rhodes Scholarship student at Oxford at that time. Wellstone re-confirmed the incident in 1999, but asked to be left alone.