12-Year-Old Attacked By Peers For Wearing Trump MAGA Hat Gets Suspended From School

A mother of a sixth-grade student is outraged after her son was suspended for getting beaten up on a school bus for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Gavin, 12, was filmed being verbally and physically bullied by his Parkway School District peers because he wore his political beliefs on a hat, on Wednesday, in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was suspended after the incident, although he was the one attacked. This caused his mother Christina Cortina to be outraged and she expressed concern over letting him wear the hat again.

Cortina said to News 4: ‘As a parent it’s so upsetting. I feel like my son was made an example of, it was a tricky situation, it was politically charged.’

Her son was ganged up on by multiple students as one yells ‘you want to build a wall? You want to build a f****** wall?’ before the situation became physical.

In the clip, the middle school student s seen wearing the red campaign hat and standing up in front of his seat as he is arguing with another student.

A classmate questions the sixth grader about Trump’s plan to build a border wall and punches seem to be thrown in Gavin’s direction.

Gavin said to News 4: ‘At one point, he just got so frustrated he pushed me.

‘And then he kept hitting me and backing me up by the window of the bus, and so I just had to push him out.’

