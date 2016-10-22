20 Most Scandalous Teacher And Underage Student Sex Scandals

20 Alexandria Vera

Alexandria Vera allegedly had sex on an almost daily basis with one of her male students who was 13 when the relationship started. Vera is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a felony charge. She also became pregnant by the 13 year old student and had an abortion.

The felony sexual abuse charge carries a minimum sentence of 25 to 99 years in prison, according to Texas law. Probation and early release are not options, according to the law, because it is an aggravated offense.