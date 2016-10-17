Conspiracy theorists are often mocked, but whatever people may say, they have got the occasional thing correct. And sometimes the truth is even scarier than speculations and theories. Here are 5 conspiracy theories that turned out to be true.
Home Entertainment 5 Conspiracy Theories That Turned Out To Be True
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
5 Conspiracy Theories That Turned Out To Be True
Conspiracy theorists are often mocked, but whatever people may say, they have got the occasional thing correct. And sometimes the truth is even scarier...