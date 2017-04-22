5 Darkest UBER Secrets & Scandals

Dark Horse News
Dark5 presents the 5 secrets that Uber uses to avoid regulation and squeeze the most out of their drivers… including project Greyball, alleged plans to sabotage Lyft, the psychological tricks used to maximize driver performance, stolen self-driving car laser technology, suspicious surge pricing, and a sexual harassment scandal. Is the app economy all its cracked up to be?

