From the UK’s and Australia’s most violent inmates to a member of South Africas notorious gang. Here are five prisoners you would not want to share a cell with.
Home Environment 5 Scariest & Most Dangerous Prison Inmates
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
5 Scariest & Most Dangerous Prison Inmates
From the UK's and Australia's most violent inmates to a member of South Africas notorious gang. Here are five prisoners you would not want...