A man was knocked down by a bus and he got right back up and walked into a bar. The 53-year-old man said he is lucky to be alive after being hit by the double-decker as he crossed the road in Reading, England. Nothing was stopping this guy from getting a pint of beer, not even a double-decker bus.
Home World News 53-Year-Old Man Gets Hit By Bus And Casually Walks Into Bar
