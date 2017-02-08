Abducted Woman Tries To Use McDonald’s Drive-Thru To Save Child

Dark Horse News
Surveillance video from outside a Cincinnati McDonald’s shows a mom struggle to hand her 2-year-old daughter to an employee of the restaurant while the child’s father takes the kid back into the car and takes off leaving the mother behind.

