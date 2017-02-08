Surveillance video from outside a Cincinnati McDonald’s shows a mom struggle to hand her 2-year-old daughter to an employee of the restaurant while the child’s father takes the kid back into the car and takes off leaving the mother behind.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Abducted Woman Tries To Use McDonald’s Drive-Thru To Save Child
Surveillance video from outside a Cincinnati McDonald’s shows a mom struggle to hand her 2-year-old daughter to an employee of the restaurant while the...