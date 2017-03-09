Actor Faizon Love Arrested After Beating Up Airport Valet Worker

Actor and comedian Faizon Love was arrested on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, on a misdemeanor assault charge in Ohio after beating up a valet worker at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.
