NASA’s Strategic Space Technology Investment Plan has identified entry, descent and landing (EDL) as one of eight core technology investment areas and, within the EDL core area, deployable hypersonic decelerators are identified as a key technology area.

The Adaptable, Deployable, Entry and Placement Technology, ADEPT SR-1 project is developing a mechanically deployable low-ballistic coefficient aeroshell entry system to perform EDL functions for planetary missions.