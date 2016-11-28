Aerial Footage Of Police After Somali Terror Attack At Ohio State University

Terrorism is suspected in the vehicle and knife attack at Ohio State University. A Somali “refugee” plowed his car into a group of students on campus and jumped out and started stabbing people. Luckily he was shot and killed by a police officer that responded in about one minute. Eleven people were hurt, one critically.

The attacker was identified as Abdul Razak Ali Artan. He was born in Somalia and was a legal permanent U.S. resident, according to a U.S. official who wasn’t authorized to discuss the case and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The FBI joined the investigation.