African American Pioneers In Aviation And Space

Each February, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum celebrates the significant contributions African Americans have made to flight and space exploration despite the overwhelming obstacles they had to overcome. This event, which occurred Feb. 11 at the museum in Washington, DC features NASA astronaut Victor Glover.

