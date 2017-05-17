Air Canada Flight From Jamaica To Toronto Diverted To Orlando After Passenger Attacked Crew

An Air Canada flight from Jamaica to Toronto had to be diverted to Orlando after officials said an unruly passenger brandished two coffee pots at the crew and tried to open the cabin door in mid-flight.

Brandon Michael Courneyea was arrested on Monday night by federal agents in Orlando on charges of assault or intimidation of a flight crew member and interfering with performance of duties.

Crew on flight AC 1850 from Montego Bay to Toronto became alarmed around 7.30 PM as the plane was in the air, according to details of a federal complaint first reported by WFTV.

Courneyea was yelling at other passengers ‘for looking at him’, the complaint stated.

He the ran to the back of the plane, grabbed a coffee pot and began to swing it menacingly at crew members, the complaint said.

‘Courneyea then stated that it would only take one guy to take the plane down and that he wanted to take everyone with him,’ according to the complaint.

The agitated passenger then grabbed a second pot of coffee as a crew member confronted him, investigators said.

‘When confronted, Courneyea lunged for the rear cabin exit door and began to pull the door lever up to open the door,’ the complaint said.

Aircraft doors are designed to be nearly impossible to open at high altitudes.

Crew members and passengers worked together to restrain the man, holding him down in a seat and using zip ties to secure his arms and legs, investigators said.

The entire incident lasted about 45 minutes and federal agents met the plane in Orlando, where Courneyea was arrested.

