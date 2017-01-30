Alexandre Bissonnette And Mohamed Khadir Shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ As They Opened Fire On Quebec Mosque

Two students including one of ‘Moroccan origin’ have been arrested for the slaughter of six people at a Quebec mosque which came a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir were named by TVA as the two suspects shortly after the attack at Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center at around 8pm on Sunday night.

The gunmen opened fire on worshipers as they prayed, shouting ‘Alluhu akbar’ as they sprayed the room of men with bullets.

Six men aged between 35 and 60 were killed at the scene and five remain in a critical condition in intensive care at Quebec’s Hôpital de l’Enfant-Jésus. Twelve others had less serious injuries and another 39 escaped unharmed.

One of the suspects, a 27-year-old man, was arrested in his Mitsubishi after reportedly confessing to the shooting in a 911 call he made after fleeing the scene. The other was arrested at the mosque.

On Monday, the Mitsubishi driver took police to a house on a quiet residential street 10 minutes away from the mosque, Le Soleil reports.

Both of the suspects are students at the city’s University Laval. The university’s president said on Monday it would cooperate with police in ‘any way’ it can.

