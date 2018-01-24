Apple adds new features to show battery health

(Reuters) – Apple Inc on Wednesday said iOS 11.3 added new features to show battery health and recommend if a battery needs to be serviced.

The iPhone maker added that users would now be able to see if the power management feature that prevents unexpected shutdowns is on and can choose to turn it off.

Apple confirmed in December that software in iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE models, which deals with dangers from ageing batteries, could slow down the phone’s performance. Within days, Apple faced lawsuits over the phone slowing.