Are You Smarter Than A High School Student?

Even some of the smartest people in the world occasionally have to turn to their computer’s spellcheck function for the correct spelling of difficult words, but do you think you could pass a spelling test aimed at high school students? If you think you are smarter than a high school student then take the quiz below and see if you really are!
Her sarcasm will _______ a negative response.
Dance to the _______ and feel the beat.
Kids like to hang around the _______ at night.
A person’s moral sense of right and wrong is their _______?
The _______ of her still fills me with fury.
My father spent hours _______ over his books.
It's not easy to _______ lot of different people.
You must read the _______ to this special cookbook.
I'll have the egg _______ omelet.
A young deer, especially one less than a year old, is called a _______.
A passage between rows of seats is an _______.
The Senator's legislation _______ equal opportunities for all.
If it is permitted, it is _______.
Everyone thought he was a little _______.
So _______ did you kiss last night at the party?
Are you a member of the City _______?
The _______ was always trying to build the ultimate theater experience.
To make a difference is to _______.
To recommend something is to _______.
An even score at the end of a ballgame is a _______.
When people are asked to assess something, they need to _______ it.
To defuse means to _______.
A _______ of 50 man snaked its way down the street.
My mother loves to _______ her new clothes.
An impartial man is _______.
