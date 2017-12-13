Are You Smarter Than A High School Student?

Even some of the smartest people in the world occasionally have to turn to their computer’s spellcheck function for the correct spelling of difficult words, but do you think you could pass a spelling test aimed at high school students? If you think you are smarter than a high school student then take the quiz below and see if you really are!

Her sarcasm will _______ a negative response. illicit elicit Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Dance to the _______ and feel the beat. rhythm rythm Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Kids like to hang around the _______ at night. cemetary cemetery Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> A person’s moral sense of right and wrong is their _______? conscience conscious Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> The _______ of her still fills me with fury. site sight Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> My father spent hours _______ over his books. pouring poring Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> It's not easy to _______ lot of different people. acommodate accommodate Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> You must read the _______ to this special cookbook. foreword forward Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> I'll have the egg _______ omelet. yoke yolk Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> A young deer, especially one less than a year old, is called a _______. fawn faun Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> A passage between rows of seats is an _______. aisle isle Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> The Senator's legislation _______ equal opportunities for all. insures ensures Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> If it is permitted, it is _______. aloud allowed Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Everyone thought he was a little _______. wierd weird Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> So _______ did you kiss last night at the party? whom who Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Are you a member of the City _______? Counsel Council Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> The _______ was always trying to build the ultimate theater experience. playwrite playwright Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> To make a difference is to _______. effect affect Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> To recommend something is to _______. advise advice Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> An even score at the end of a ballgame is a _______. draw drawer Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> When people are asked to assess something, they need to _______ it. appraise apprise Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> To defuse means to _______. spread over a wide area make a situation less tense Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> A _______ of 50 man snaked its way down the street. cue queue Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> My mother loves to _______ her new clothes. flout flaunt Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> An impartial man is _______. uninterested disinterested Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> Are You Smarter Than A High School Student? I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook ↺ PLAY AGAIN !