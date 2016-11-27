Armed Man Makes Clumsy Getaway From Police

On the evening of November 21, 2016, at around 7:42 p.m., Minneapolis police officers from the Fourth Precinct stopped a vehicle on Dupont Avenue and 21st Avenue North for two traffic violations. Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, a backseat passenger jumped from the vehicle armed with a gun. Officers chased the suspect, but were unable to catch him. Officers searched the area with a K-9, however they were still unable to locate the suspect.

If you were in that area on the 21st and saw or heard anything suspicious, please call 911, or to remain anonymous call 612-692-TIPS (8477). You can also text 847411, enter MPD, a space, and then the information.