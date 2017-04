Surveillance cameras were rolling as a pair of violent criminals robbed a Winter Haven, Florida restaurant on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Police say the pair busted through a back door just before midnight.

The video shows one suspect holding two employees on the ground at gunpoint. The other suspect jams his gun into the back of a manager’s neck.

The men ended up getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Please call (863) 291-5858 if you have any information about this incident.