Asylum-Seeker Suspected Of Berlin Massacre Arrested THREE Times This Year Amid Fears He Was Planning Terror Attack

A Tunisian asylum-seeker Anis Amri, 23, suspected of carrying out the Berlin massacre was arrested three times this year amid fears he was planning a terror plot – but they let him go each time.

Despite being an ISIS supporter known to have received weapons training, German authorities allowed Anis Amri to slip through their clutches time after time.

The 23-year-old even tried to recruit an accomplice for a terror plot – and again the authorities knew about it – but still he remained at large, it has emerged.

Police today revealed they have launched a Europe-wide hunt for the refugee, who came to Germany last year. His paperwork was found in the footwell of a lorry used to murder 12 people on Monday night.

He is probably armed, ‘highly dangerous’ and a member of a ‘large’ Islamic organisation, German authorities revealed, adding that there was a 100,000 euro (£84,000) reward for information leading to his capture.

This afternoon it emerged that he had already been under investigation for planning a ‘serious act of violence against the state’ and counter-terrorism officials last exchanged information about him in November.

He arrived in Germany in July 2015 and was given a hearing by immigration authorities in April this year. He was denied the right to asylum and due to be deported before the end of the year.

Read the rest of the story here.