Atlas V Lift-Off For GOES-R Mission

By
Dark Horse News
-

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying the NOAA Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES-R). Liftoff was at 6:42 p.m. EST.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY