A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying the NOAA Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES-R). Liftoff was at 6:42 p.m. EST.
Home Tech/Science Atlas V Lift-Off For GOES-R Mission
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Robber Beating Store Clerk With Pipe Caught On Video
The Hollywood Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying and locating the individual who attempted to rob a store clerk while beating...