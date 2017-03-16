Bank Security Guard Fatally Shoots Armed Robber In Illinois

By
Dark Horse News
-

Newly released video shows the moment a man tried to rob a bank before he was fatally shot. Security guard Brian Harrison will not be charged for the shooting death of Laurence Turner at Alpine Bank in Rockford, Illinois on January 20, 2017.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here