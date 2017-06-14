Bernie Sanders Supporter Shoots Up Republican Congressional Baseball Practice

Noah Nathan captured gunshots in a video, while in a dog park next to the park where Republican members of Congress were practicing for the congressional baseball game. Several people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise.

The suspect in Wednesday morning’s shooting at an Alexandria, Virginia baseball field is dead, and the congressman he shot is in critical condition after surgery.

Federal law enforcement officials identified the suspected shooter as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, from Belleville, Illinois. During a press conference at 11:30 a.m., President Donald Trump said Hodgkinson had died.

Witnesses said that when the gunman arrived at the ball field around 7:00 AM, he asked people “are these the Republicans or the Democrats practicing?”

The gunman hit four people, according to police. Those include Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, and two Capitol Police officers. The FBI said in an update Wednesday afternoon that two others, including an unidentified congressman and another U.S. Capitol Police officer were transported to the hospital to be treated for “secondary injuries.”