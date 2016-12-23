Black Thugs Smack Old White Man On CTA Blue Line Train

Cruel black teenagers caught on video cackling with laughter as they slap and taunt an elderly white man on a train in sickening attack.

A manhunt has been launched to find two young men who were filmed slapping and taunting an elderly man on a train in Chicago.

The thugs, both black in their late teens or early 20s, towered over their victim as they laughed and jumped around him, hitting him on the head, on a CTA Blue Line train.

At one point the slaps become so hard they are audible on the clip, which was filmed by their friend and posted on Facebook.