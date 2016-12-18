Black Woman Teaches Young Girl How To Be A Thief

Surveillance video captured a woman as she taught a young girl the finer points of stealing a large bottle of tequila from a liquor store in Pembroke Park. Detectives are searching for this shoplifting coach and her young victim.

At 3:30 p.m. on August 11, customers at 24/7 Liquors in Pembroke Park alerted the clerks that a young girl had just stolen a bottle of liquor. The girl went to a car in the parking lot, but the adult woman with whom she had been shopping was still in the store. The clerks confronted the woman; she went out to a car, then returned and told them the girl had not stolen anything.

Security video shows the woman as she instructed the child on which item to steal. She then walked away from the child toward the front of the store. The child attempted to lift a large bottle of liquor but found it to be too heavy. The woman then told the child to go back and take a smaller bottle.

The child returned to the shelves and selected a smaller 750 ml bottle of 1800 Silver Tequila. She hid it behind her back and walked to the front of the store. The girl stood by the registers until the woman was able to block the clerk’s view. Then she quickly left the store, stopping to hide the bottle once more from customers as they walked in. The young girl then went to a white Chevrolet Impala or similar model waiting in the parking lot.

Detectives are looking for a black female with black hair who wore a grey tank dress and sandals. She has tattoos high on her shoulders or upper back area. The child is a black female with braids and beads in her black hair. She appeared to be approximately seven years old and wore black pants, a pink and white top and sandals. She carried a pink cross body purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. K. Dingcong at (954) 964-0271 or report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Broward County at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.