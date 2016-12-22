Black Women Arrested On Facebook Live Causes Uproar Online

Fort Worth police said Thursday that they’re investigating the arrest of a mother and her two daughters after an officer was seen on a video taking the woman to the ground and pointing his stun gun at her teenage daughters.

Fort Worth police investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witness and reviewing video, including footage from the officer’s body camera, the police department said in a prepared statement.

Officials asked for patience and said state law limits the information they can release, including the body cam footage, because of the internal investigation.