Bodycam Footage Of Fatal Officer Involved Shooting At Subway In San Francisco

San Francisco police release bodycam and surveillance video of a deadly officer involved shooting inside a Subway restaurant on May 3, 2017.

26-year-old Nicholas Flusche was shot and killed at around 11:22 AM after two beat patrol officers came across a stabbing in progress, according to police Chief Bill Scott.

The officers moved to intervene after they saw one man stabbing another, and “at least one” officer opened fire, Scott said.

Flusche, who was stabbing the other man, died at the scene. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.