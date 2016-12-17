Bodycam Shows Police Shoot Pit Bull After It Attacked Its Owner

A Shelby police officer shot and killed a pit bull terrier after it attacked its owner.

Officers responded to reports of the dog attack around 10:13 p.m. on Joelynn Drive in Shelby, Ohio.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw the dog attacking its owner in the back room of the house. One officer tasered the dog, allowing the victim to break free and get out of the room.

Officers were unable to contain the dog, which charged at the door after the taser stopped cycling. One officer fired two rounds at the dog, immediately killing it.

The victim was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Columbus facility for additional treatment and surgery.

According to Shelby police, a review of the incident and officer’s reports determined that shooting the dog was a necessity.

“Officers Reed and Baker did a phenomenal job of working together, reacting quickly, protecting the residents and neutralizing the threat,” they said in a statement. “Shelby Fire and Community EMS are to be commended for such a quick and professional response.”