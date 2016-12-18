Bodycam Video Of Las Vegas Police Shootout With Edison Somera

Las Vegas police released body camera footage of the confrontation with Edison Somera. They also released the name of Officer Paolo De Leon the officer involved in the shootout.

Police say Somera went to his ex-girlfriend’s house and the two of them got into an argument. He pulled a gun on her after she reportedly told him their relationship of 21 years was over.

The couple’s adult son charged Somera and his mother was able to escape. A few minutes later, the adult son and two other children were able to escape.

Somera then went to a neighbor’s house. He demanded to be let in. There were 2 people in the house at the time. Somera reportedly ordered them upstairs. One of the men was unable to unlock the front door when Somera wasn’t looking and the other man ran out of the house. That is when the Somera opened fire again. He shot at the man as he ran down the street and at police officers.

Somera held the other man hostage for five hours. He also shot at his ex-girlfriend’s home at the time. Hostage negotiators were eventually able to convince Somera to surrender.

Police also said that Somera does not have a criminal history and confirmed that his ex-girlfriend has a protective order against him. He is due in court on Friday morning.