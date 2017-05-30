Boston Antifa scum thought it would be a good idea to fight with police. They thought wrong. It always brings a smile to our face when police or citizens beat down Antifa scum, and we hope it brings a smile to your face too. The clip is an oldie but goodie so enjoy.
Boston Police Beat Down Antifa Scum
