Brainwashed protesters held crude homemade signs that read “No Ban, No Wall” and “Refugees Welcome” in front of Terminal 4’s international arrivals area. One sign called for President Trump’s impeachment and the deportation of the first lady Melania Trump. Do these idiots really want the U.S. to be the next Sweden?
Brainwashed Liberal Zombies Take Over JFK Airport In Support Of Refugees
