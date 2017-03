One terrorist has been arrested after injuring at least five people with an axe at Dusseldorf’s main train station late on Thursday, police said.

A spokeswoman for Dusseldorf police, Anja Kynast, said the terrorist that was arrested was also injured. She would not say how serious any of the victims injuries were.

Witnesses reported more armed attackers might be on the run. A spokesman for the police said they are investigating whether more attackers had been involved in the attack.