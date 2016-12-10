Brian Williams Complains About Fake News 21 Months After Being Fired From NBC Nightly News For Reporting Fake News

Brian Williams has called out Donald Trump’s transition team for spreading fake news stories.

Williams, who was suspended for six months and lost his spot as NBC Nightly News anchor for exaggerating stories about his time in Iraq and New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, blasted the President-elect’s team on MSNBC on Tuesday night.

‘Fake news played a role in this election and continues to find a wide audience,’ the 57-year-old said.

He had earlier taken aim at Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn, whose son was booted from the team for sharing fake news stories.

‘Flynn’s son was fired by the Trump transition today for passing on fake news stories via Twitter. But his dad, the retired Army three-star general has passed on some gems himself,’ he said.

‘Here are a few: Clinton is involved with child sex trafficking and has “secretly waged war” on the Catholic Church, as well as charges that Obama is a “jihadi” who “laundered money for Muslim terrorists”.’

He then discussed a Buzzfeed News study that found more of the stories Trump himself tweeted came from Breitbart than any other outlet.

It comes after Williams was forced to admit in February 2015 he wasn’t aboard a helicopter hit and forced down by enemy fire during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

He had told versions of the story about how the aircraft was shot down for more than a decade.

Crew members on the 159th Aviation Regiment’s Chinook that was hit by two rockets and small arms fire had previously said the ex-NBC anchor was nowhere near the aircraft or two other Chinooks that had been flying in formation when they took fire.

According to the crew members, Williams arrived about an hour later on another helicopter after the other three had made an emergency landing.

