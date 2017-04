A would-be burglar tried lowering himself down a rope through the ceiling of a New Orleans clothing store on April 17, 2017.

The burglar makes a hard landing despite his attempt to use the rope to slow his descent.

He then appears to panic as the alarm goes off, trying desperately to climb back up into the ceiling.

Eventually, he locates an exit and flees on foot before police arrive on scene.

Please call (504) 658-6080 if you have any information about this incident.