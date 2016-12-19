CCTV Video Shows Armed Robber Being Shot Multiple Times In Buenos Aires

In the Caballito neighborhood of Buenos Aires in Argentina, a robber armed with a gun approached an elderly man sitting in his truck and attempted to assault him. The old man however had a gun of his own and was not afraid to use it.

The CCTV video shows the armed robber dressed like a construction worker approaching the white Ford Ranger in which 62 year old Pedro Gonzalez was seated.

The offender hit the driver’s window of the truck threateningly with a 9mm pistol. Mr. Gonzales responded to the threat with gunfire, hitting the assailant three times, once in each shoulder and once in the groin.

According to police spokesmen, the armed robber had a grenade and extra ammo in his backpack for the weapon he was carrying.

The robber survived to continue his criminal career, and the driver is doing time because in Argentina carrying a firearm is illegal.