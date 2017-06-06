CERN Live Stream: Kick-Off For The 2017 LHC Physics Season

Kick-off for the 2017 LHC physics season! The experiments are now taking data at the LHC for the first time this year.

Operations are starting gradually, with just a few proton bunches per beam. The operators who control the most powerful collider in the world will gradually increase the number of bunches circulating and will also reduce the size of the beams at the interaction points. In a few weeks’ time, over a billion collisions will be produced every second at the heart of the experiments.

Ask your questions to physicists from the experiments as we continue our exploration of physics at the unprecedented energy of 13 TeV.