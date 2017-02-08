Chanel Lewis Allegedly Killed Queens Jogger Karina Vetrano Because She Lived In A White Neighborhood

A man accused of murdering New York jogger Karina Vetrano has allegedly told police he strangled her because she came from a white neighborhood.

Chanel Lewis, 20, who was arrested in connection with the August 2 murder told one officer ‘I don’t like those people over there.’

Lewis, who is black, has admitted killing Vetrano, whose body was discovered in Spring Creek Park, near Howard Beach last year.

According to the New York Post, Lewis refused twice to talk to a white detective, but when Barry Brown, who is black, entered the interview room, the suspect waived his Miranda rights.

He said he had ‘hit’ and ‘choked’ the 30-year-old jogger from Howard Beach.

He was arraigned at Queens Criminal Court on Sunday night for second degree murder.

Sexual assault charges are to be decided by a grand jury later this month.

NYPD detectives say Lewis made ‘detailed’ descriptions of how he attacked Karina during her evening jog after being arrested at his family home in Brooklyn.

Once in custody, he told them that he ‘lost it’ and choked her after venturing to the park while angry about how many people were in his crowded home, ABC reports.

While Lewis admitted to killing the jogger, sources told the network he denied raping her in interviews that were captured on film.

The suspect’s father Richard revealed on Monday he took him to hospital for cuts and bruises the following day but maintained his son was innocent.

Read the rest of the story here.