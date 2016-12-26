For decades rumors of child abuse in the Catholic Church were treated as just that: rumors. However, in recent years, evidence has emerged proving, beyond any reasonable doubt, that this abuse didn’t just occur — the authorities knew, and conspired to cover it up for years. But how prevalent is this? How deep does the conspiracy go?
Home Entertainment Children, Catholicism And Conspiracy: An Epidemic Of Abuse
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Security Guard Tackles Fan Running Wild At Arrowhead Stadium
A fan in the stands captured a security guard leaping to tackle a fan who had run onto the field during the third quarter...