Chinese Restaurant Robbed And Worker Assaulted In Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Department released video of a robbery at the Golden China Restaurant in Pennsylvania on April 22, 2017.

The video shows the suspects loitering inside the restaurant. When they were told to leave the female suspect pulls open a security gate and kicks down a door to the kitchen.

Police say she then kicked and punched an employee. After the attack, the males ran into the kitchen and grabbed money on the counter. The suspects got away with about $20.

Please call 215.686.TIPS (8477 if you have any information about this incident.

Suspect Descriptions:

Suspect #1: Black female, 16-18 years-of-age, stocky build, long braids in hair, wearing a dark baseball cap, light colored jacket, blue jeans, and gray/black sneakers.

Suspect #2: Black male, 16-18 years-of-age, medium build, wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants.

Suspect #3: Black male, 16-18 years-of-age, medium build, wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Suspect #4: Black male, 16-18 years-of-age, medium build, wearing a green zip-up jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.