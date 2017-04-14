Clown And Werewolf Rob 7-Eleven Convenience Store In Florida

By
Dark Horse News
-

Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two men, one wearing a clown mask and the other wearing what appears to be a werewolf mask, who robbed a 7-Eleven in Wesley Chapel, Florida on the morning of April 13, 2017. Please call (727) 847-5878 if you have any information about this incident.

