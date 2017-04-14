Clown And Werewolf Rob 7-Eleven Convenience Store In Florida

Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two men, one wearing a clown mask and the other wearing what appears to be a werewolf mask, who robbed a 7-Eleven in Wesley Chapel, Florida on the morning of April 13, 2017. Please call (727) 847-5878 if you have any information about this incident.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Is Barack Hussein Obama Hiding Out To Avoid Extradition Back To...
Barack Hussein Obama is currently hiding out on the private French Polynesian Island of Tetiaroa where there is no extradition treaty with the United...