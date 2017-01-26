Criminal Pardoned By Obama Killed By Masked Men At Halfway House

Dark Horse News
Surveillance video from inside Bannum Place, the halfway house in Saginaw, Michigan, where two men sought out a man whose prison sentence was commuted by President Obama and killed him on Monday night. Please call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 if you have any information about this incident.

