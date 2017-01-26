Criminal Pardoned By Obama Killed By Masked Men At Halfway House

Surveillance video from inside Bannum Place, the halfway house in Saginaw, Michigan, where two men sought out a man whose prison sentence was commuted by President Obama and killed him on Monday night. Please call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 if you have any information about this incident.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Store Clerk Pistol-Whipped Multiple Times And Badly Beaten During Robbery
Las Vegas Metro Police have released surveillance video of a robbery at a convenience store where the store clerk was pistol-whipped and left unconscious. Police...