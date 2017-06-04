A 64-year-old woman was dragged through the parking lot of a Broward County gas station on Friday, June, 2, 2017, after the robbers stole her purse and pinned her arm in their car door, according to Davie police. Please call (954) 693-8200 if you have any information about this incident.
Crooks Drag Woman Through Gas Station Parking Lot During Robbery
