Dashcam Footage Of Train Smashing Into Tow Truck

By
Dark Horse News
-

According to Capt. Mark Pierce of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in Wichita, Kansas, an initial four-car crash occurred nearby, which resulted in three people being transported to the hospital for minor injuries. As a tow truck was arriving to secure one of the vehicles in that crash, a passing train clipped the bed of the truck, sending a car flying. No injuries were reported from the second crash.

