Dashcam Video Shows Fatal Shooting Of Philando Castile

By
Dark Horse News
-

On July 6, 2016 Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop. Authorities released dashboard camera footage of the incident on June 20, 2017.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here