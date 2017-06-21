On July 6, 2016 Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop. Authorities released dashboard camera footage of the incident on June 20, 2017.
Home Police Brutality Dashcam Video Shows Fatal Shooting Of Philando Castile
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Lip-Syncing Rapper ‘XXXTentacion’ Gets Knocked The F*** Out In San Diego
A fight between rappers ended with the lip-syncing rapper "XXXTentacion" being knocked the f*** out on the same stage where he appeared earlier in...