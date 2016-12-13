Democrats’ All-Out Bid To Smear Trump’s Huge Victory Now Demand Intel Briefing On Russians Before Electoral Vote

Democrats put on a united bid to question the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s election victory on Monday with the Clinton campaign returning from the dead to join in.

In a series of developments the White House, the Clinton campaign and Democrat members of the electoral college all pounced on reports that the CIA believe Russian wanted Trump to win the election.

A group of electoral college members – aided by an anti-Trump Republican – demanded a security briefing on the CIA’s findings – a clear attempt to influence other members of the college who are not bound to vote for Trump.

Then they were backed by John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairman, who launched a tirade against the media, claiming – in the teeth of overwhelming evidence – that claims of Russia interfering in the election had not been covered enough before voting day.

Next to the fray was the White House, which accused Trump of inviting Russia to hack Hillary Clinton, ending weeks of detente in the wake of the election result.

The attacks appear to be a concerted attempt by the Democrats to turn next week’s vote by members of the electoral college into a massive question over the legitimacy of the result.

The three attacks came in the wake of a report in the Washington Post that the CIA had concluded Russia hacked both parties’ systems but released only material which would embarrass the Democrats.

That was roundly rejected by Trump at the weekend and on Monday morning, as he said it was impossible to know who had hacked Clinton’s efforts, and his campaign compared the CIA conclusion to the intelligence consensus that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.

