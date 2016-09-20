Did NASA Fake The Moon Landings?

By
Dark Horse News
-

For nearly 50 years a vocal group of people around the world have remained convinced that NASA faked the moon landings, and no human being has actually set foot upon the lunar surface. But if that’s the case, why? What would the motivations for a hoax be, and how on Earth could it remain a secret for so long?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY