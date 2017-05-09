DISGUSTING: Colorado High School Spanish Class Beats Trump Piñata

A family in Greeley, Colorado is in fear for their lives after posting photos and video of the high school Spanish class beating a Donald Trump piñata on Cinco de Mayo.

A parent of a student at Roosevelt High School was appalled that the teacher would pull that kind of stunt, so Lesley Hollywood posted the video and photos online. Now the family is receiving hundreds of death threats from leftist lunatics.

The Greeley Tribune reported:

“If the Roosevelt High School Spanish teacher accused of allowing students to hit a piñata bearing a picture of President Donald Trump gets fired, Lesley Hollywood said she’ll fear for her life and the safety of her family.

On Friday night, Hollywood posted photos of the piñata incident on Facebook, generating hundreds of comments and media frenzy. Over the weekend Johnstown-Milliken Re-5J School District officials placed the teacher, Jay Moser, on paid administrative leave pending a school district investigation.

By Monday morning, Hollywood and her daughter, a 17-year-old senior at Roosevelt, had received hundreds of harassing messages, Hollywood said.

“Early this morning her dad had to contact the police. … We were afraid to even let her go to school today,” Hollywood said in a phone interview. “(Officials) went through some of these threats and made the decision to cancel school. I’m sure there were also other threats going to the school because people are angry the teacher was put on leave and people are angry that this even happened in the first place.”

The school district officials said classes and all activities were canceled Monday as a precaution and to give police time to investigate the situation. They did not say whether the closure was related to the piñata flap.

Hollywood said she and her family spent Monday morning talking with the principal, vice principal and Johnstown police, trying to figure out how to deal with the harassment and threats.”