Disney Chief Bob Iger to Hold Elite Fundraiser for Vulnerable Dems

Walt Disney Co. chairman and CEO Bob Iger is hosting a $32,400 per person elite fundraiser for six Democrat senators facing tough re-election bids in 2018.

According to Variety, the six senators are Bill Nelson of Florida, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Jon Tester of Montana, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota. Each hails from states President Trump handily won in 2016.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will also attend.

Iger is a bigtime Democrat donor and for a time his name was even tossed around as a possible presidential candidate to challenge Trump’s re-election in 2020.

Plans for that 2020 challenge cooled considerably, however, after a #MeToo cloud descended over Iger and Disney. Until 2005, Disney owned Harvey Weinstein’s Miramax. This was during a time when Weinstein (another big Democrat donor) is alleged to have raped Rose McGowan and to have settled at least one sexual harassment suit.

Disney also owned ABC when disgraced left-wing pundit Mark Halperin is alleged to have acted inappropriately with a number of junior female staffers.

Disney is also dealing with a major Pixar scandal, another company overseen by Iger, that lost its chief, John Lasseter, after he was forced to take an extended leave due to numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

Iger’s contributions to Democrats have also been cultural. Despite high ratings, a mini-series based on the September 11, 2001, terror attacks has been memory-holed by Disney because it accurately depicted mistakes made by Bill Clinton’s administration. Iger is a supporter of Hillary Clinton’s.

Iger’s fundraiser will take place next week in Los Angeles and coincide with a $10,000 fundraiser in Santa Monica hosted by artist Charlie Kaplan for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and California Governor Jerry Brown will be the headliners.