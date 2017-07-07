Disruptive Passenger Yells At Flight Attendant On American Airlines Flight

A female passenger described as “disruptive” caused a four-hour flight delay on American Airlines Flight 218 from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Chicago on July 5.

According to reports, the woman continued to recline her seat during takeoff, despite repeated warnings from flight attendants.

An argument ensued and the woman shouted profanities and followed the flight attendant to the back of the plane to start a fight.

The disruptive passenger was eventually removed from the flight.