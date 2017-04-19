Disturbing Video Shows Autistic 10-Year-Old Being Arrested At School

A mother in Florida filmed her 10-year-old son being arrested and led to a police car in handcuffs from his elementary school by two officers on April 12.

According to reports, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office served the young boy a juvenile version of a warrant for an incident that occurred in November 2016, when he allegedly kicked a teacher.

The sheriff’s office said John Benjamin Haygood was arrested on April 12th for felony battery on a school board authority. He spent time in juvenile detention.

His mother, Luanne Haygood, said this stems from when he kicked a paraprofessional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in December 2016. The altercation allegedly left the teacher with scratches and other marks.

“John didn’t feel good with a paraprofessional. He told me that and I told him you got to go back to school. He said, ‘I don’t want to go back to school. I don’t like him. I don’t like him. He hurts me,’” she said.

John’s mother does not deny her son’s troubled history in school, but says his autism is responsible for his behavior.

In October, John was expelled from school and forced to complete work from home.

But last Wednesday, when John reported back to school for the first time in five months for state testing, things didn’t go as planned.

A school resource officer recognized him and confirmed he still had an outstanding warrant for the assault and they arrested him on the spot.